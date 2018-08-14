Man charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old girlfriend

Justin Pruitt, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said a man arrested in Seminole County Tuesday shot and killed his live-in girlfriend Tiffany Linquanti, who has been in a coma since she was shot last month in Lake Nona.

Police said Justin Pruitt, 28, is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his 26-year-old girlfriend in Lake Nona in July. Linquanti was shot at the Colonial Grand at Randal Lakes apartment complex on Randal Park Boulevard, according to police.

According to a GoFundMe page created on July 23 by her mother, Lilia Linquanti, she was shot on July 21. The page described Linquanti's circumstances as a "horrific tragedy,​​​​​" and said "that chances of her survival (were) bleak."

According to Linquanti's obituary she died July 29.

"She has fought the hardest fight of her young life this past week to survive and continue living the life she so loved and be with all of those who loved her even more," Lilia Linquanti wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Unfortunately, it was a fight to survive that she just could not win."

Orlando police have not released any details surrounding the shooting. He was arrested Tuesday by Seminole County Sheriff`s Office deputies on a warrant from Orlando, jail records show.

Linquanti and Pruitt are embracing in the victim's Facebook profile photo. According to her Facebook page, Linquanti attended Valencia College where she studied business management.

Linquanti's memorial service was held Saturday at Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations in Orlando.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.