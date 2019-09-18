Man climbs 400-foot TV tower at WKMG News 6 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man scaled a 400-foot tower outside the WKMG-TV News 6 studios Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to close the station's parking lot.

News 6 traffic anchor Trooper Steve Montiero witnessed the man, who was wearing gym clothing and a backpack, going over a barbed wire fence at the station before climbing the 400-foot tower.

The man was at least 300 feet up the tower before stopping. He then climbed higher.

Orlando police have responded to the TV station at 4466 N. John Young Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail and are communicating with the man via a bullhorn in an effort to get him down safely.

Trooper Steve said the messaging used by police negotiators was, "We're here just to help you."

"The only goal that anyone wants out of this is for this individual to come down safely," Trooper Steve said. "When you jump fences onto private property and scale a 400-foot tower, you start to worry people."

News 6 engineers routinely scale the tower for maintenance work, but they always wear safety equipment and use a harness.

It's not known why the man climbed the tower.

For perspective, the Washington Monument stands 555 feet tall.

News 6 is not livestreaming the incident due to the unpredictability of the situation.

"The safety of our community, our employees and this gentleman are of paramount concern to us at WKMG," said Vice President and General Manager of WKMG Jeff Hoffman. "We are thankful for the Orlando Police Department and Orlando Fire Department's prompt response and hope this comes to a safe conclusion."

A man climbs the WKMG TV 400-feet tall tower on Sept. 18, 2019.

