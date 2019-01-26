Man crushed underneath dump truck near Taft, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after being trapped underneath a dump truck Saturday, according to officials from the Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR spokeswoman Carrie Proudfit said an industrial accident on the 9000 block of Sidney Hayes Road was reported around 11 a.m. There, rescuers found the man underneath the bed of the truck.

Firefighters were able to extricate the man from the truck, but he died from his injuries at the scene, according to Proudfit.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation.

The road, which is near Taft, provides access to multiple auto businesses, including truck repair shops and transport companies.

