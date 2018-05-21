Man dies after altercation with West Melbourne police at Publix, officials say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a man died following a physical altercation with West Melbourne officers Monday morning, according to News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police were initially called to the Publix store, 2261 W. New Haven Ave., about 10:40 a.m. after reports of a person behaving "erratically," according to West Melbourne Police Department officials.

The 46-year-old man was asked to leave the store. He complied, then returned.

"Officers arrived to find the subject being uncooperative and a physical altercation ensued. During the altercation, the subject became unresponsive," Capt. Rich Cordeau said in an email.

Officers and Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel administered CPR to the man in an attempt to revive him. He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The two West Melbourne officers involved were placed on administrative leave during the FDLE investigation, Cordeau said.

No details were immediately available on the nature of the altercation or how the man died. Law enforcement officials have not released the names of the officers or the man.

