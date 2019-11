ORLANDO, Fla. - A man died after he was shot near church Monday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said they went to Zion Hill Baptist Church for a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities said the motive is unknown. The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

