ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died in a boating accident on the Fourth of July, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a boat hit a man on Lake Butler, near Bird Island, at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

