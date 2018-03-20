Woman escapes from masturbating man in Baldwin Park, police say

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a woman and grabbed her in a Baldwin Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Residents first posted a warning about the incident on the app Nextdoor. The woman said she was walking her dog near Meeting Place and Broad Street when the man grabbed her shoulder as he was masturbating. The posting says she fought him off and screamed until he ran.

Neighbors said they were able to get a glimpse of the man. They said he was black, with a small afro, and that he was wearing a red jacket and was possibly in his 20s.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crimeline.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.