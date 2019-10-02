Man faces attempted murder charge in Osceola shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man arrested in connection with a Kissimmee-area shooting is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Jarmar Francis shot Bernard Ferguson, 37, near Dolphin Street and North Brack Street around 3 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Ferguson was found lying on the side of the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a news release said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Deputies said Francis, 36, was arrested in St. Cloud on Tuesday. He is not cooperating with the investigation, records show.

Francis is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.