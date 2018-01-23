Man fatally shot during drug deal gone wrong, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with a drug deal gone wrong that left a man dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Raekwon Allen, 21, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the driveway of his home on 5200 Shakar Circle around 12:15 p.m. Jan. 16.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed a white 2002 Mercury Mountaineer approach Allen then minutes later it drives away Allen is seen collapsing from the gunshot wound, according to the arrest affidavit.

The FindMyiPhone app was used to track Allen's missing cellphone to a location near Forest City Road, where deputies said they also found the Mountaineer with a shattered window and multiple bullet holes.

Deputies said the vehicle belonged to a suspect Emmanuel Smith's father. A search warrant was executed and evidence inside the vehicle indicated that Allen had been shot while exiting the rear passenger seat, the report said.

Additional blood in the front passenger seat was consistent with suspect Nyree Tucker showing up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm 30 minutes after Allen's death, according to authorities.

Smith's mother told deputies that her son shot Allen "because he was scared," the report said.

During an interview with detectives, Smith said he and Tucker planned to sell Allen 14 grams of marijuana for $110, according to authorities. Smith said that during the drug deal, Tucker, who was in the front passenger seat, had a handgun out but was not pointing it at anyone.

Tucker saw Allen reach for his waistband as if he had a gun so Tucker yelled for Allen to get out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Smith said he heard a shot while Allen was reaching for his waistband then heard another shot as he drove forward, officials said.

Smith told deputies he "blacked out" during the shooting.

Tucker and Smith were both charged with third-degree felony murder with a firearm. Tucker is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond. Smith was taken to a juvenile assessment center.

