Man, fiancee escape after explosion rocks Bithlo home

BITHLO, Fla. - A Bithlo homeowner and his fiancee safely escaped a house fire early Monday.

The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. on 4th Street, north of Colonial Drive.

The homeowner said he hooked up a propane generator Sunday night as storms rolled through the region. He said the generator stopped working Monday morning and when he went to check it, an explosion occurred.

The man's dog also escaped the blaze.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, and an investigation is ongoing.

It's believed the house is a total loss.

