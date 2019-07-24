Man fired gun in self-defense during Waffle House fight, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man who shot another man during a fight at a Waffle House earlier this year fired his weapon in self-defense and won't be facing charges, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police said surveillance video recorded outside the restaurant on March 31 showed Vandrae Tarrance Wright, 29, repeatedly provoking Tasheem Selwood and lifting up his shirt to show that he had a handgun.

Wright pulled out a gun and pointed it at Selwood as Selwood was trying to leave, which prompted Selwood to fire his gun, hitting Wright in the abdomen, according to a news release.

Selwood, who was uninjured, left the shooting scene but was later identified through the course of the investigation.

Wright hid the gun in a nearby wooded area and then asked bystanders to drive him to a hospital, according to authorities.

Police said the state attorney's office determined that Selwood will not face charges because he was acting in self-defense.

Wright is being held without bond on charges of attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and firing a weapon in a public place.

