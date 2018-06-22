Man fires shot into Melbourne ice cream shop during robbery

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man fired a shot through a walk-up window at a Melbourne ice cream shop during a robbery Thursday night, according to police.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which was reported around 9:45 p.m. at Del's Freez on North Harbor City Boulevard in Melbourne.

Melbourne police said the man approached the window and placed an order before taking out a gun and demanding money from employees.

The man fired one shot, missing two clerks in the shop, police said.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Del's Freez, which opened in 1956, posted on Facebook that the store will be closed Friday because of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

Del's Freez in Melbourne.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.