Man flees from trooper during traffic stop in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man fled from a trooper after a traffic stop Friday evening in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper attempted to stop a 1993 Toyota Camry for multiple traffic violations at 8:30 p.m. Officials said the car was heading west on Colonial Drive at Pine Hills Road.

The driver pulled into a parking lot and provided the trooper with fraudulent information about who he was, officials said.

The driver then fled the traffic stop on foot. Officials said the trooper gave chase on foot and got into a physical altercation with the man.

The man was shocked with a stun gun, but was able to continue fleeing from the trooper, officials said. With the assistance from other troopers and a K-9 from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the man was found and bitten by the K-9.

The man was taken to Health Central to be cleared medically. Officials said he will then be taken to the Orange County Jail.

