Man found beaten, shot in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found beaten and shot early Monday in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. at 659 W. Jefferson St. near Orange Blossom Trail, south of Colonial Drive.

According to police, a caller reported that a man needed medical attention.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition, police said.

It's not known who beat and shot the man.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

