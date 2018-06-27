Man found dead in ditch on Colonial Drive, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Orange County after a man's body was found in a ditch near Colonial Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was found dead about 9:50 a.m. on the south side of Colonial Drive, east of Berkeley Street.

A medical examiner is at the scene to determine if the man was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, according to a news release.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

