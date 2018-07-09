Disney cast member killed in industrial accident near resort, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Walt Disney World cast member was killed in an industrial accident near Pop Century Resort Monday morning, according to to officials.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call from 1153 Century Drive around 9:18 a.m. and arrived to find a man in his late 30s unconscious and unresponsive.

Reedy Creek Fire Department officials pronounced the man dead at the scene, a news release said.

George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said the victim was a Disney cast member.

"All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast Members. Our thoughts and concerns are with his family, friends, and fellow co-workers. This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and are working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened," Kalogridis said.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Deputies said they were investigating the death as an industrial accident but did not provide further details.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.