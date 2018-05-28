Man found fatally shot in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne Police are at a home where a man was found dead of a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Police responded about 3:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of Mt. Carmel Lane, where they found a man fatally shot, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Detectives are interviewing residents near the corner of Canby Drive and Mt. Carmel Lane, where a home has been cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.