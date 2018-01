ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies say they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the driveway of an Orlando home Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man was found at 5200 Shakar Circle around 12:15 p.m. while deputies were responding to a man down call, according to a news release.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said a death investigation is underway.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.