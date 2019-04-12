Man found shot in middle of Orlando road dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man found shot in the middle of an Orlando road early Friday died at a hospital, police said.

Orlando police said an officer heard gunshots around 2:20 a.m. while patrolling near the 300 block of N. Westmoreland Drive and found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are interviewing people who live nearby.

"It happened right in the roadway, in the middle of the road, so we have some pretty good leads on it," Orlando police Lt. Frank Chisari said.

Investigators believe the shooter and victim may have known each other and there was some type of confrontation before the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

