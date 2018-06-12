Man found shot near gas station after burglary in Oviedo dies, deputies say

OVIEDO, Fla. - A man found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station near the University of Central Florida shortly after a burglary was reported nearby has died, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man was found behind a BP gas station in the 4600 block of North Alafaya Trail Monday afternoon and was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Shortly before the man was found at the gas station, a woman told investigators she shot a man who was trying to break into her unincorporated Oviedo home. The woman told deputies the man ran off and got into a vehicle after being shot.

Deputies said they are still working to connect the burglary at the home on Westbourne Drive to the shooting victim. Investigators are looking for a light-colored Ford Taurus that was seen speeding away from the area.

The man’s identity has not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.

