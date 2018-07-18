Man found shot to death at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - An investigation was underway early Wednesday after a man was found shot to death at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

Police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. from someone who said they saw the man lying on the ground at the Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive after hearing gunshots nearby.

When police arrived, they found the man's body on the south side of the complex.

Investigators were still processing the scene around 6 a.m.

No information about a potential gunman has been released

