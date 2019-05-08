News

Man found shot to death at Orlando park

Police investigate shooting at Lizzy Rogers Park

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday night at an Orlando park, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. at Lizzy Rogers Park, near Orange Center Elementary School.

Orlando police said officers were called to the park and found the dead man.

Police said there's no information about the shooter or motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

