Man found shot to death in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in his car early Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 2:38 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail near Landstreet Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputes were called to the area and found a 31-year-old man unresponsive in a vehicle that was stopped in the road. Bullet holes were spotted in the passenger side of the car.

The man, who suffered gunshot wounds to his torso, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, deputies said.

Detectives were seen talking to someone at the scene, but no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.