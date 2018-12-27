Suspect wasn't threatened before shooting unarmed man on Christmas, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The man accused of fatally shooting a Kissimmee man on Christmas Day went onto the victim's property and was not threatened before firing the fatal shot, according to the Osceola County arrest warrant.

Jonathan Velasquez, 24, told Osceola County deputies he was outside a home that he was visiting on Montclair Way while the neighboring residents behind him were outside arguing.

According to the arrest warrant, Velasquez went upstairs and got his gun when it sounded to him like the argument between the victim, Robert Hugh-Patrick Gray, 38, and a woman was escalating.

"Upon returning to the backyard, he saw the female slap the male and then go into the house," deputies said Velasquez told them. "The male reacted by smashing the glass slider door and stepping inside."

At that point, Velasquez ran toward the house and fired a shot into the ground, before ordering Gray to get out of the house, the report states.

Gray told Velasquez that this was his home, Velasquez told deputies, adding that he "took a position near or behind a tree" as Gray starting walking toward him.

As Gray, who was unarmed, continued to walk toward Velasquez, the suspect fired two shots in his direction, hitting Gray. Sometime during the interaction Velasquez called 911, according to the arrest warrant.

Velasquez told deputies he was never threatened, never saw a weapon and took it upon himself to get his gun before calling 911.

The woman with Gray at the time he was shot denied they had been arguing.

Velasquez is charged with murder. He was in court Thursday.

