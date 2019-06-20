Man holds partner, son hostage, leads deputies on car chase, report shows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend and their son hostage while leading deputies in Orange and Osceola counties on a high-speed chase.

Orange County deputies were called to the area near 9423 Boyce Avenue in Taft just before 2 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported they heard a woman screaming for help and a man threatening her, according to the arrest report.

While trying to find the woman in distress, deputies said they learned she was possibly with Dieunel Joseph and they might be in a Lexus SUV.

Several hours later, deputies located the vehicle in the area of 6039 Rio Grande Avenue and said they could see a man and a woman "in a physical struggle" inside the SUV.

According to the report, Joseph said he had two hostages, a gun and a knife. Joseph told the deputy to "back off" and then fled the area, according to the arrest report.

A Orange County deputy followed the SUV onto West Lancaster Road toward South Orange Blossom Trail and reported seeing a child in the backseat.

Deputies said Joseph continued to drive at a high rate of speed on South OBT, "driving with a wanton disregard for the safety of the public."

Deputies were able to end the pursuit at 4:40 a.m. at Narcoosee and Lillian Black roads in Osceola County. Joseph ran from the SUV but was later arrested, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim had multiple stab wounds in her neck and was taken to an Osceola County hospital.

The child was not injured.

Joseph is charged with three counts of kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest without violence and premeditated attempted murder.

