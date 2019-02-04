Man in critical condition after shooting on Ivey Lane, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is at a local hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Orange County, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at 878 S. Ivey Lane Drive at the corner of Ivey Lane and Gore Avenue.

Two men, ages 37 and 34, were standing in front of a store when another man approached them with a firearm, according to authorities. They said the armed man fired several shots at the victims, hitting one man multiple times and the other once.

Officials said the man with multiple gunshot wounds was transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The second man arrived at Orlando Health Central in Ocoee shortly after, according to deputies. His injury is not life-threatening.

Both victims are providing "little cooperation," according to deputies.

Authorities are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.