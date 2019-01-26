Man killed after altercation escalates into shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and two others are injured after an early morning shooting Saturday, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 33 block of North Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando around 2:30 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Authorities found 22-year-old Keveon Smith with life-threatening injuries in the Bank of America building parking lot. Smith was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Officers said two more victims were found near "Club Lit," a nightclub that is across the street from the Bank of America building. Those victims are stable condition.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the area, according to authorities. Police will be increasing their patrols throughout the area through Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

