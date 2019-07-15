Man killed, another injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the investigation began when Kevin Jimenez Ortiz, 25, arrived at a local hospital around 10:20 p.m., suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died as a result of his injuries.

At the scene of the shooting on Trojan Street, deputies found a 29-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Deputies said they have identified everyone involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

