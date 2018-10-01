Man killed woman, 83, because girl was 'too young to die,' deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of killing an 83-year-old grandmother and injuring her 14-year-old granddaughter confessed to the Saturday afternoon shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.

Billy Desrosiers, 29, was arrested after officials said he pulled up in front of a home on 24th Street and started firing, fatally striking Ruby Steplight and injuring her granddaughter.

According to the affidavit, Desrosiers told deputies he was enraged after an altercation with one of Ruby Steplight's family members who he said injured his girlfriend.

Desrosiers said he walked into the home and "was about to kill Ruby Steplight's granddaughter, but decided she was too young to die and shot Ruby Steplight instead," according to the report.

Family members said Ruby Steplight, who had three children, more than 20 grandchildren and was active at Kingdom Building Church International, was cleaning out her refrigerator when she was struck by gunshots inside of her home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"My grandma was the sweetest person you’ll ever know. It wasn’t her problem. It wasn’t her beef -- none of that," said Lawanda Steplight.

The 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Family members said the bullet is still inside her, so she may need surgery, but as of Sunday she was walking and talking. She remains in the hospital.

Desrosiers has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held without bond.

The family said a vigil for Steplight will be held Monday evening.



