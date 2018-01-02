Man killed, woman badly burned in Orlando house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman badly burned after a fire early Tuesday morning in Orlando.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to a house on Parramore Avenue near South Street.

Witnesses on the street alerted firefighters that a person may be trapped inside the home. Firefighters say they found the victim after kicking in a back door.

Two others were in the home at the time, officials said.

Firefighters say a woman suffered severe burns and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Another man inside was able to escape out a window and was not seriously injured, officials said.

Arson investigators were called to the home but said they believe a space heater may be to blame for the fire.

