Man killed, woman badly burned in Orlando house fire

Space heater may be to flame, firefighters say

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman badly burned after a fire early Tuesday morning in Orlando. 

Firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to a house on Parramore Avenue near South Street.

Witnesses on the street alerted firefighters that a person may be trapped inside the home. Firefighters say they found the victim after kicking in a back door. 

Two others were in the home at the time, officials said.

Firefighters say a woman suffered severe burns and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. 

Another man inside was able to escape out a window and was not seriously injured, officials said.

Arson investigators were called to the home but said they believe a space heater may be to blame for the fire. 

