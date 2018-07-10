Man performed 'sex act' in front of women on UCF campus, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man followed two women from a McDonald's to a UCF parking garage and committed a sex act in front of them, according to officials with the University of Central Florida Police Department.

The women left the fast-food chain on Alafaya Trial Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. and said they were followed by a man in a gray Hyundai four-door car. The man, described as a thin, white male in his 20s and about 5 feet 7 inches tall with shaggy, surfer-style hair, followed the women to the area near parking garage E and committed a sex act in front of them, UCF police said.

The women told police the man left campus. Police released surveillance video in an attempt to identify the man and the vehicle he was driving.

Police said people on campus will see an increase in police presence in the next few days because of the incident and another during which a woman was groped on campus.

Police said on Sunday the victim, who was a guest of a student, reported being groped from behind near the Mathematical Sciences Building around 3:45 a.m.

UCF officials said they do not think the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call UCF police at 407-823-5555 or report information anonymously by calling CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS or leaving a tip online at crimeline.org.

