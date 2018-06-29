Man rapes woman at gunpoint during carjacking at Orlando park

Orlando police say a woman was raped during a carjacking at a park.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man raped a woman at gunpoint while keeping another man at bay during a carjacking early Monday at an Orlando park, police said.

The rape and carjacking were reported at 3:03 a.m. near the Rosemont Community Center at 4872 Rose Bay Drive.

According to Orlando police, a couple was at the park when a gunman forced them out of their car.

The assailant raped the woman while holding the man at bay with a handgun, police said.

The culprit then drove off in the victims' car, police said. He remains at large, police said.

The gunman was described as a black man in his late 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and a thin build. He has short hair and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts.

No other details have been released.

