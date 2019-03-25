Man runs over woman at middle school dance meet, Oviedo police say

OVIEDO, Fla. - A man is accused of intentionally running over a woman while they were at a middle school dance meet Saturday evening, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Police said they were called to Lawton Chiles Middle School when witnesses began yelling that Terrence Moore, 44, had run over a woman in the parking lot, backed up to attempt to run her over again and then sped off.

An officer conducted a traffic stop at the entrance of the school before Moore could leave the property, according to the report.

A witness said he was with the victim in the parking lot when Moore approached them both and began hitting the woman multiple times, then hit the man, according to the report. After throwing several punches, Moore got into his Jeep and drove toward the pair, hitting the woman, police said.

Surveillance video showed Moore reversing the Jeep in an attempt to run over the woman again, according to the affidavit.

A concealed carry permit holder also witnessed the incident and got his firearm to confront Moore but the report does not indicate he fired the weapon.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment. Police said she suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Moore was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, felony criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a crash and domestic violence battery.

