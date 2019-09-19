Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for credit card fraud to buy theme park tickets

iStock/junial

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Georgia man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for committing credit card fraud and identity theft while visiting Orlando in 2018.

Prosecutors said Melvin Mack Gatlin was ordered to forfeit the computer and credit card encoder he used.

April 1, 2018

Court documents show Gatlin used a fake driver license and a counterfeit credit card to check into a resort hotel.

April 2, 2018

He used a fake driver's license and a counterfeit credit card to buy 11 theme park tickets, according to prosecutors.

April 3, 2018

Prosecutors said he purchased 11 more theme park tickets using a fake driver's license and a counterfeit credit card. Investigators said Gatlin was arrested and admitted he obtained fake credit cards and stolen account numbers online.

June 17, 2019.

Gatlin pleaded guilty. Court documents show he has to pay $7,184.24 in restitution to the victims.

