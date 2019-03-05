Deputies search for suspect in Orange County shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Orange County.

Orange County deputies said they were called Tuesday around 11:35 a.m. to the 5000 block of Bonnie Brae Circle, where they found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said it's still early in the investigation, but they believe the victim knew the suspect or suspects.

Multiple Sheriff's Office vehicles and crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the area around 1 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Deputies have not released any other details, including the victim's name.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.