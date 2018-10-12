Man shot after refusing free drink of alcohol, Ocoee police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A man was shot after refusing a free shot of alcohol, according to Ocoee police who are searching for the gunman.

Investigators said officers were called to Frank's Place at 146 N. Clark Road at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

A witness told News 6 that he was getting ready to close the outside bar at the business when he heard gunfire.

"I haven't slept in two days," Joshua Seyfang said. "I keep hearing (a) gunshot in my head. I tremble every time (I go) into this building since it happened."

Seyfang, who was working as an assistant manager for Frank's Place at the time, said he helped a customer hide behind the bar.

"It was 12 rounds, 100 percent. And about six of those rounds was in our direction in the outside bar," said Seyfang.

Officers said that an altercation started inside the bar after the suspect offered to buy the victim a shot.

The victim declined the offer.

Surveillance video released by the Ocoee Police Department shows the entire situation unfold. In the video, an unknown man is seen pulling out a gun and firing it several times at the victim.

Investigators said the victim was shot one time in the leg.

Employees said that the suspect has frequented the bar several times a week for the past six months.

​"Nobody wants to tell him who he is, his last name or his occupation or anything like that. So me and the detectives don't know who he is," Seyfang said.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call Ocoee police at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.