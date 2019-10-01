Man shot and killed in home near Avalon Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in a home near Avalon Park in Orange County on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Saw Palmetto Lane.

Investigators said deputies responded to a call of shots fired inside a home.

Deputies said the suspect was at the scene and was detained.

The victim who was shot was transported to a hospital and died of their injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.

