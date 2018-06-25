Man shot near UCF chasing man who stole gold chain during sale, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla, - A 41-year-old man is listed as critical but stable at a hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida on Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Lofts Apartments on Loftway Circle.

Deputies were called to the parking lot of the apartments.

So far, the investigation reveals that the victim and his girlfriend met a man in front of Building 16 to sell a gold chain, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man took the chain, ran off, and the victim tried to chase after him, investigators said.

That’s when the thief shot the victim near Building 15. He then continued to run away. Authorities searched the area but didn’t find him.

He appeared to be between the ages of 22 and 28, deputies said.

At last check, the victim was undergoing surgery.

"There was a whole bunch of police officers and ambulances and everything," said Stevie Bennett, who was in the area at the time. "I hope he's OK."

Meggan Gleneski said she heard the single gunshot, and she shot cellphone video of the scene. The victim was shot near her apartment.

"The guy was just laying on the ground next to a car," Gleneski said. "Everyone just said, ‘Someone got shot.’"

Residents were given a community safety alert from managers about what happened, urging them to always trust their intuition and watch out for their neighbors.

