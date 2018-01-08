Man shot at Catalina Isle apartments, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man shot at an Orlando apartment complex Monday is in critical condition, Orlando police said.

The man was shot at the Catalina Isle apartments on LB McLeod Road and Herbert Lane, according to authorities.

Police said they responded to the shooting at the apartment complex around 1 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he is now in critical condition.

Several people were placed into handcuffs and later released to determine who might be a suspect in the shooting and who witnessed the crime, Lt. Jim Young said.

Orlando police tells us why several people were put in handcuffs @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/NHo83Sz3ch — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 8, 2018

Detectives are investigating the shooting and may need to acquire search warrants for some apartments in the complex, Young said.

Neighbors told News 6 that police are often called to the apartment complex. A property manager at the scene would not comment on the current security measures in place.

