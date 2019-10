ORLANDO, Fla. - A 35-year-old man was shot Wednesday night at a gas station in Orange County, officials said.

The shooting was reported at the Citgo on North Powers Drive near Colonial Drive.

Officials said the victim is expected to survive.

Deputies said it's believed the shooting is an isolated incident, but no other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.