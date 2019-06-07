Corrections officer accidentally shot at Orange County Sheriff's Office gun range

Tee Taylor, News 6

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County corrections officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday at the Orange County Sheriff's Office gun range, according to County Corrections officials.

The officer was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue officials said the man was shot in the thigh at the range at 14500 Wewahootee Road, which is the address for the Orange County Sheriff's Office gun range.

He was conscious and airlifted to ORMC as a precaution, according to Fire Rescue.

Tracy Zampaglione, public information officer for the Orange County Corrections, said the correctional officer accidentally discharged his weapon during practice at the range.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

