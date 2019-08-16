Man shot dead at Orlando topless bar

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Friday at an adult entertainment business in Orlando, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported at 2:08 a.m. outside Flash Dancers at 2201 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the gentlemen's club and performed CPR on him.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

