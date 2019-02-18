Man shot in head at Orange County bar, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the head early Monday in an incident involving armed security guards at an Orange County bar, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported at 4:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area after several gunshots were heard.

Deputies said they found a man in a gray vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was not injured, deputies said.

Authorities said they determined the shooting happened at El Rinconcito at 5649 E. Colonial Drive. It was later determined the armed security guards were involved in the incident, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Orange County Deputies investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of E. Colonial Dr. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/PmSmD5QDvi — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 18, 2019

