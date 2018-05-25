Police: Man fatally shot at luxury apartment complex in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - An investigation is underway after Orlando police said a 23-year-old man was shot and killed at the Crescent Central Station apartments in downtown Orlando.

Investigators responded to a shooting call at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and found the victim on the third floor with a gunshot wound.

Rescue crews performed CPR on the victim but police say he later died at the hospital.

Police said they are talking to several witnesses and possible suspects who were detained at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

