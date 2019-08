ORLANDO, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Friday in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim as Kemoze Chambers.

Deputies said Chambers was shot around 10:21 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Powers Drive in Orlando.

Chambers was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to deputies.

No arrests have been made in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.





