Man shot on State Road 408 in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in his 20s was shot while on State Road 408 Thursday evening, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident was reported at 6:05 p.m. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Sky 6 video from over the scene on the East West Expressway showed a white, two-door car on the side of the road with at least one shattered window.

Deputies have not released information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Westbound SR 408 is closed from Goldenrod Road and heavy delays were reported in the area.

