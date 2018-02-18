Man shot outside Orange County apartment complex, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after reports of gunfire were heard at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Trovati Street, the Courtyard Villa Apartments, at 7:58 p.m. Saturday regarding an unresponsive person and reports of gunfire in the area.

News 6 saw Orange County deputies using gloves, possibly to look for evidence. A helicopter was heard flying in the area.

Neighbors were concerned about the 46-year-old victim and wanted to know what happened.

Deputies said he was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center. His current condition was not given.

Deputies did not provide a description of the shooter, nor did they say if they are even looking for a shooter at this time.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

