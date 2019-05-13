Man shot outside Orange County hookah lounge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and critically injured early Monday outside an Orange County hookah lounge, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at the Real Hookah Lounge on Goldenrod Road near Alachua Street.

The shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, was dropped off at AdventHealth East Hospital, prompting an investigation.

Video showed about a dozen people detained outside the lounge, but deputies said no one has been taken into custody and no arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.

At least a dozen people detained outside a hookah lounge off Goldenrod Rd. Not far from where a man was dropped off at the hospital with a possible gunshot wound. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Unaq8iJy41 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 13, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.