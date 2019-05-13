News

Man shot outside Orange County hookah lounge

Victim taken to AdventHealth East Hospital with critical injuries

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and critically injured early Monday outside an Orange County hookah lounge, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at the Real Hookah Lounge on Goldenrod Road near Alachua Street.

The shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, was dropped off at AdventHealth East Hospital, prompting an investigation. 

Video showed about a dozen people detained outside the lounge, but deputies said no one has been taken into custody and no arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.

