Man shot to death at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Monday night at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. at the El Camino apartments on Orange Center Boulevard off John Young Parkway.

Orlando police said gunshots were heard at the complex and when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

