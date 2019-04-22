Man shot to death during Ocala block party

OCALA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a gunman after a man was shot to death early Saturday at a block party, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said they were called to the area of Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 20th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Saturday after dispatchers were told that a man, later identified as 27-year-old Gerod Rawls, had been shot in the head.

Officers saw several people and multiple vehicles trying to leave, according to an incident report. They then found Rawls lying in the roadway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said.

A woman at the scene told officers she saw a man fire multiple shots during the block party before taking off, according to the report. The woman said she didn't know the gunman and wasn't sure if he left in a vehicle, the report said.

Detectives said multiple bullet casings were found near where Rawls was lying. They were collected to be processed as evidence, police said.

Officers performed lifesaving measures on Rawls, who police said had a faint pulse when Marion County Fire Rescue officials arrived and transported him to receive further treatment for his injuries, the report said. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Authorities said they are developing leads in the case, but could not immediately provide other details.

